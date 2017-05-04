

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $130.03 million, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $83.55 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 46.9% to $919.76 million. This was up from $626.26 million last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $130.03 Mln. vs. $83.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.8% -Revenue (Q1): $919.76 Mln vs. $626.26 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 46.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.78 - $3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $3.38 - $3.46 Bln



