New Review of Advancing the Detection and Management of Diabetic Retinopathy With Ultra-widefield Retinal Imaging - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

David M Brown US Ophthalmic Review, 2017;10(1):23-6: https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2017.10.01.23

Published recently in US Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, David M Brown discusses the emergence of ultra-widefield (UWF) retinal imaging as a valuable tool in the evolving standard of care for DR, providing essential visualization of ischemia and related pathology across the retina, particularly in the periphery, where these signs may appear earliest but may not be detected by conventional fundus photography. Multimodal UWF imaging has helped correlate changes in the periphery with DR progression, providing important guidance for treatment planning and facilitating improved understanding of the underlying mechanisms of disease. Rapid capture, immediate retrieval and efficient sharing of UWF retinal images support a wide spectrum of care settings-including teleophthalmology programs-and facilitate patient education.

https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2017.10.01.23

Disclosure:David M Brown is a consultant for Heidelberg, Optos, Optovue, and Zeiss. The publication of this article was supported by Optos.

