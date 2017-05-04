

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dozen American governors have sent a letter to US President Donald Trump calling on him to keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement.



'Maintaining the U.S. commitment is essential to protect our residents, and indeed, all Americans from the potentially catastrophic impacts of a changing climate,' says the letter signed by Governors of California, New York, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Minnesota, Virginia and Rhode Island.



The Governors of the 12 states, which are home to 107 million Americans and comprise 38 percent of the nation's GDP, say they are convinced that the United States' goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 percent below 2005 levels is readily achievable given the progress their states have made in that direction.



In a study published in September last year, researchers had found that it was very unlikely that the United States would meet its greenhouse gas reduction target.



The Governors expressed their readiness as state leaders to continue to support the achievement of the existing U.S. Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.



The letter sent to the White House Wednesday warns that if the U.S. does not maintain global climate leadership through national policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean energy, China and India will. 'This would be a huge lost opportunity, putting us at a competitive disadvantage and potentially locking us into technologies and economic pathways that are increasingly obsolete while China and India reap the benefits of low-carbon leadership'.



Trump has been highly critical of the Paris Agreement arguing that the US has been unfairly treated by this international agreement and that countries like India and China have benefited from this.



The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive, according to him.



The Trump administration in March had revoked the Clean Power Plan introduced by the Obama administration in 2015 to restrict greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired U.S. power plants.



The Governors noted that leading U.S. companies in their states recognize the need to address business risks and opportunities through the Paris Agreement, and are wisely investing in low-carbon fuels and technologies to stay on the cutting edge of the global economy.



