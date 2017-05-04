

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported Thursday that its first-quarter attributable net income was $48.81 million or $0.32 per share, down from $59.91 million or $0.46 per share a year ago.



Adjusted attributable net income was $130.03 million or $0.85 per share, compared to $83.55 million or $0.64 per share last year.



Revenues were $919.76 million, compared to $626.26 million in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted net revenue grew 68% to $803.9 million from $479.6 million in 2016.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects reported earnings per share of $1.91 to $2.08, an year-over-year growth of 39% to 52%, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.78 to $3.95, a growth of 19% to 24%.



The company now expects reported revenues of $3.81 billion to $3.89 billion, an year-over-year growth of 13% to 15%, and adjusted net revenue of $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion, a growth of 19% to 22%.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share of $3.70 to $3.90, and adjusted net revenue of $3.35 to $3.45 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX