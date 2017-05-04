

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is watching the political developments as the U.S. Congress is set to vote on a bill to replace Obamacare with American Health Care Act on Thursday. The passage of the bill is expected to boost Donald Trump's administration. The oil prices are on a decline. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading higher. Initial trends in U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street will open higher.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 65 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 19.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow inched up 8.01 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,957.90, while the Nasdaq fell 22.82 points or 0.4 percent to 6,072.55 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.04 points or 0.1 percent to 2,388.13. On the economic front, the Challenger Job-Cut report for April will be released at 7.30 am ET. In the previous month, the layoffs were 43,310.



The Commerce Department's International Trade data for march will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of deficit of $44.5 billion, slightly wider than $43.6 billion a year ago.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for new claims of 246K, down from 257K a year ago.



The Productivity and Costs report for the first quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The Non-farm productivity quarter over quarter is expected to be unchanged from the prior quarter.



Gallup Good Job Rate for April will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 45.1.



Department of Commerce's Factory Orders for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth of 0.4 percent, compared to 1% last month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the fourth week, will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, it recorded 74 bcf.



Treasury's Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities or STRIPS will be issued at 3.00 pm ET.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The prior year level was $4.470 Trillion.



Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $30.7 billion.



Monthly chain store sales will be issued today.



In the corporate segment, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to common stock was $48.3 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.13 per share a year ago. Revenues in the first quarter were $2.18 billion, higher than last year's revenues of $1.71 billion.



Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. reported first-quarter net profit of 1.41 trillion Korean won down 20.5 percent from last year's 2.16 trillion won. Sales revenue increased 4.5 percent to 23.37 trillion won from 22.35 trillion won last year.



Viacom Inc. announced a fall in second quarter net earnings attributable to the company to $121 million from $303 million a year ago. Earnings per share fell to $0.30 from $0.76 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $317 million or $0.79 per share.



Revenue for the quarter increased 8 percent to $3.256 billion from $3.001 billion a year ago.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares fell slightly after a private survey showed China's service sector activity expanded at a slower rate in April. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 7.98 points or 0.25 percent to 3,127.37, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 12.25 points or 0.05 percent.



Australian shares extended losses for a third straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.90 points or 0.27 percent to 5,876.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 15.40 points or 0.26 percent lower at 5,904.50.



Japan's stock exchanges were closed for the day.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 45.54 points or 0.86 percent. DAX of Germany is surging 94.96 points or 0.75 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 24.07 points or 0.33 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 29.35 points or 0.33 percent. Euro Stoxx 50, a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is increasing 0.71 percent.



