

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Resources Inc (D) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $611 million, or $0.97 per share. This was higher than $572 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $3.38 billion. This was up from $2.92 billion last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.70 Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.90



