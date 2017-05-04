

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc.(TDY) expects that second quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per share will be in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.27 to $1.32. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company projects full year 2017 GAAP earnings per share will be in the range of $5.20 to $5.30.



The company now anticipates full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $5.76 to $5.86, compared to the prior outlook of $5.40 to $5.50, which excluded e2v. Analysts expect annual earnings of $5.40 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX