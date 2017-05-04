

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results, Curis, Inc. (CRIS) said that its Chairman of the Board James McNab Jr. will retire from the board of directors effective as of the date of the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 16, 2017. McNab has been Chairman of the Board of Curis since May 2002.



Martyn Greenacre, a member of Curis's board of directors since 2000, has been nominated by the board to be the Chairman, upon McNab's retirement.



