

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, after it ended in April a ceiling on the appreciation of the koruna that lasted over three years.



The Czech National Bank Board left the benchmark two-week repo rate unchanged at 0.05 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



The discount rate was held at 0.05 percent and the lombard rate at 0.25 percent.



On April 6, the bank ended the koruna's peg to the euro that was in place since November 2013, thus allowing the currency to appreciate.



The bank then said that it was ready to use its instruments to mitigate potential excessive exchange rate fluctuations if needed. From a longer-term perspective, the koruna is likely to revert to a gradual appreciation trend if the Czech economy continues to perform well, the CNB said.



In April, bank also said that a return to the exchange rate commitment is highly unlikely in the near future, as inflation is above the CNB's 2 percent target amid solid growth of the Czech economy, rising wages and related robust domestic and overall inflation pressures.



The bank chose to end the exchange rate ceiling after inflation held above its 2 percent target for some months, the most recent figure being 2.6 percent in March. That was the highest level since November 2012.



CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok is set to hold a press conference later on Thursday.



'Up until now, the MPC has hardly mentioned interest rates, so today's accompanying press conference...should provide some clues about the timing of the first hikes,' Capital Economics economist Liam Carson said.



'We also think the MPC will use the press conference to dismiss any concerns that the recent resignation of the government will have any impact on the economy or financial markets, and therefore monetary policy decisions.'



Capital Economics expects the policy rate to be left on hold this year, before being raised to 1.00 percent by the end of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX