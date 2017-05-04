FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, today announced that company executives will be speaking at two top industry conferences this month: National Healthcare ISAC (NH-ISAC) "Master of Deceptions" Summit and the OpenStack Summit.

Attivo CMO, Carolyn Crandall will be speaking at the NH-ISAC Annual Summit on "Deception For Early Detection and Empowered Incident Response." The session is focused on learning how Distributed Deception Platforms (DDP) are changing the game on attackers by closing the detection deficit and by providing incident handling playbooks for simplified incident response. Attendees will hear popular use cases and the continuous threat management value that deception technology is providing through advanced threat detection and the automation of attack investigation and incident response.

One of the nation's premier healthcare services organizations NH-ISAC is a trusted community of critical infrastructure owners and operators within the Health Care and Public Health sector (HPH). The community is primarily focused on sharing timely, actionable and relevant information with each other including intelligence on threats, incidents and vulnerabilities that can include data such as indicators of compromise, tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of threat actors, advice and best practices, mitigation strategies and other valuable material. The Summit will focus on new technologies and approaches to these issues and will take place in Orlando, Florida from May 8th through the 10th. Information on Attivo Networks deception technology solutions will also be available at Booth #26.

Joseph Salazar, Technical Marketing Engineer for Attivo Networks, will be speaking on "A Hall of Mirrors in the Cloud: Deception for OpenStack Threat Detection" at the OpenStack Summit. The presentation will cover the problems with lack of visibility into lateral movement within a cloud instance and the effect on attacker dwell times -- which are now measured in months. He will discuss how organizations can leverage deception technology to gain threat visibility, achieve early detection, and automate incident response. The Summit is being held from May 8th through the 11th in Boston. Deception technology solutions from Attivo Networks will also be demonstrated in Booth C5.

