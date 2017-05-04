SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, and HealthCare Compliance Network, a leading provider of compliance solutions to hospitals and medical groups, today announced their upcoming free webinar series on the important implications of healthcare reform to U.S. healthcare providers.

"Many aspects of healthcare reform -- those already decided and those presently being considered -- empower ambulatory groups with unique opportunities to expand their practices," said Karl Johnson, MTBC SVP, Sales and Marketing. He continued, "We look forward to explaining the implications of the latest changes and exploring open questions so that practices have the guidance they need to make good strategic business decisions."

"While change in the healthcare industry often brings new compliance challenges, the good news is that practices can effectively address these compliance considerations once their physicians and administrators understand the new requirements," said Wiks Moffat, HealthCare Compliance Network's Principal. Adding to Moffat's comments regarding compliance changes, Shruti Patel, MTBC General Counsel, said, "Along with the changes presented by healthcare reform, come important legal changes, which we look forward to exploring during the webinar."

The Healthcare Reform webinars will be co-hosted by Wiks Moffat, a principal of HealthCare Compliance Network and nationally recognized speaker and author on healthcare compliance issues. Moffat will be joined by Shruti Patel, MTBC General Counsel and a licensed attorney, and Karl Johnson, MTBC SVP, Sales and Marketing, who has been advising hospitals and practices on the changing healthcare landscape for more than two decades.

The first in the series of webinars will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the free webinar please email sales@mtbc.com.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on TWITTER, LINKEDIN and FACEBOOK.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar terms and phrases.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE MTBC

Company and Investor Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.

bkorn@mtbc.com

(732) 873-5133



