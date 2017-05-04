PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- American Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERBB) is very pleased to share that after a thorough review by the City of Phoenix Planning and Development Department and extraordinary efforts by the Company, the architects, engineers and contractors involved to comply with the necessarily stringent demands placed on entities wishing to build a legal cannabis cultivation facility, American Green was at last awarded the full building permit required to continue the work begun in January of 2016.

The Company had reason to believe that the permit would be issued as soon as October of 2016 therein protecting the variance it was granted a year earlier. Due to complications created by previous management which ultimately brought the project to a halt in May of last year, American Green had to first defend that variance which the Company successfully accomplished. Nevertheless, the City had no choice but to ensure the project remain frozen until they could be certain it would move forward only when it could be done so in total compliance providing safety to the building occupants, the neighbors and the integrity of the system itself, specifically with regards to the fledgling legal cannabis industry. With the issuance of the permit, that challenge is now in the past.

"The great news is that we are free to move forward limited only by our own ability to finish the task," said Pat Carrigan, American Green's Chief Operating Officer and the individual directly in charge of the project. "Even better than that however is that the design, combined with the professionals who have taken on the task with a real desire to see it completed as it should be, have been able to prepare for this day and pre-build or prepare in such a way that it will seem like it was built overnight. There is no rushing a job done well, but having all the parts in place and all the people communicating the way we do should allow the project to be completed in record time. All this without compromising quality or failing to meet the standards required by the City. This was a great day and worth the effort it took to get here," finished Carrigan.

"Anything worth doing is worth doing right," said American Green's acting President and board chair David Gwyther, specifically with regards to the cultivation project. "American Green doesn't know how to quit and collectively we're deeply appreciative of the work Pat (Carrigan - COO) has done to achieve this milestone. We're even more excited about the quality of the facility design, the speed at which it can be completed barring unforeseen challenges, and how soon we'll be able to provide the top quality medicinal Cannabis to the Arizona market that our facility can produce. For the recipients of that product and the shareholders for whom its completion and operation will build value, we consider this one of the most important days in the company's eighteen year history," Mr. Gwyther concluded.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world, beginning in 2009, with the introduction of the ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, the largest shareholder base of any cannabis-related public company in the US, American Green's mission is to be the cannabis & industrial hemp industry, seed-to sale innovator, leveraging our team of professionals, as well as value-added companies and products -- spanning cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value, and awareness beyond our industries.

