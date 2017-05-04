CEFC China Chairman Ye Jianming Awarded Yakir of the Jewish People Award

BEIJING, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Evening, May 3, Israel local time, Keren Hayesod - UIA (United Israel Appeal) held Keren Hayesod Annual World Conference 2017 in the Tzidkiyahu's Cave historical site.Ye Jianming, Chairman of China Energy Company Limited (CEFC China), was awarded in the conference Yakir of the Jewish People Award.Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Keren Hayesod - UIA World Chairman Eliezer (Moodi) Sandberg, Chairman of World Board of Trustees David Koschitzky, and Director General Greg Masel jointly presented the medal and certificate to Ye Jianming.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507894/CEFC.jpg

The Yakir Keren Hayesod Award is a supreme national honorary award established by Keren Hayesod - UIA, aiming to commend those in Israel and worldwide for promoting the Israeli cause. Former Israeli President Simon Perez and former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir are among the celebrities who have received this honor.The Yakir of the Jewish People Award was awarded for the first time since the Yakir Keren Hayesod Award was established 20 years ago.Chairman Ye Jianming is the only one to receive this award.Ye Jianming and his wife attended the ceremony and delivered remarks, noting that he would further promote the bilateral economic, trade and cultural cooperation.CEFC China Executive Director Zang Jianjun and general manager of big projects Xu Feng also attended the ceremony.

