MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE: HPQ)(FRANKFURT: UGE)(OTC PINK: URAGF) is pleased to announce it has ordered a second phase of Process Characterization Testing from PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ("PyroGenesis") using a newly upgraded version of the lab scale Purevaptm Quartz Reduction Reactor ("QRR"). The purpose of this latest series of tests is to build upon the bench scale success to date and push the design envelope of the lab scale system to a point that will allow it to be operated in a semi-batch mode to produce Si samples.

PyroGenesis will run the program over the next months, leading up to the delivery of the Pilot Plant furnace, scheduled for October 2017. The objectives of these new metallurgical tests are multiple, and include generating and collecting data that can be used for the commercial scale-up of the Purevaptm QRR process, continue testing alternative purification routes and using higher purity feed stock (99.5% SiO2). The goal of this phase is producing 5N (99.999% Si) Solar Grade Silicon Metal at lab scale and perfecting the process techniques for the Pilot Plant.

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated, "Building on the success to date, this new series of tests will allow us continue making improvements to the scaling up program, while simultaneously testing for the best and greenest pathway to produce 5N (99.999% Si) Solar Grade Silicon Metal at lab scale, prior to start-up of the Pilot plant scheduled for 2018."

The total cost of this series of R&D metallurgical tests is CDN$ 170,000. In addition to testing the material produced at the "Centre de Caracterisation Microscopique des Materiaux" (CM2), located at "Ecole Polytechnique", PyroGenesis will also provide HPQ Silicon with samples for third party independent validation of the purity, as well as, preparing progress reports and a final report summarizing the results and analysis.

To this end, Pierre Carabin, Chief technology officer of PyroGenesis stated, "We are eager to start this additional testing phase. This new testing will allow us to validate the pilot scale reactor design and to further improve the product purity."

P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis stated: "The further we proceed in this project the more confident we are that we have found a plasma based application that can be applied to Quartz in a commercial setting."

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified High Value Silicon Metal (99.9+% Si), and Solar Grade Silicon Metal (99.999+% Si) producer.

Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive High Purity and Solar Grade Silicon Metal manufacturing process (patent pending) and becoming a vertically - integrated High Value Silicon Metal and Solar Grade Silicon producer that can generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a relatively short time line.

