MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Canada Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: CJC)(FRANKFURT: YXEN)(OTCBB: CJCFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Francois Meilleur as Chief Executive Officer and President.

Jean-Francois Meilleur is actually Vice-President of Critical Elements involved in the development of a lithium project in the James Bay area. He is also a Managing Partner and co-owner of Paradox Public Relations. His many accomplishments include playing a key role in project development, strategic marketing and management leadership. Also, he contributed successfully for different projects to raising funds through the capital markets. Mr. Meilleur holds a Bachelor's Degree from the HEC business school (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) in Montreal, with a specialization in marketing and finance.

"I'm very enthusiastic in joining the very talented and dynamic team of Canada Strategic Metals", said Jean-Francois Meilleur new CEO & President of Canada Strategic Metals. Quebec is currently the top exploration jurisdiction in the world and we are well position to benefit from this momentum with the Sakami Gold Project.

Canada Strategic Metals would like to thanks Mr. Jean-Sebastien Lavallee for his great contribution to the development of the Company in his Role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lavallee will now act as Executive Chairman and Exploration manager for the Company.

The Corporation has granted Mr. Meilleur 1,000,000 stock options, each of which entitles its holder to acquire one common share for $0.15 until May 4, 2022.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 22,584 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit www.csmetals.ca.

Contacts:

Canada Strategic Metals Inc.

Jean-Francois Meilleur

President and Chief Executive Officer

514-951-2730

www.csmetals.ca



Paradox Public Relations

514-341-0408



Momentum Public Relations Inc.

450-332-6939



