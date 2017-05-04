Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-04 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Stock Exchange Release 4 May 2017 at 15:00



Change in the number of shares of Ixonos Plc





In connection with the acquisition of the Digitalist business of Rome Advisors Oy on 26 April 2017, Ixonos Plc ("Ixonos") issued a total of 4,971,709 new shares in two share issues. The shares have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 4 May 2017 and will be admitted to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange approximately on 5 May 2017 in the same class of shares as the company's old shares. Some of the new shares are subject to a lock-up period of six (6) months to two (2) years starting from the issue of such shares.



The new shares will carry the right to receive dividends and other distribution of funds, if any, and other shareholder rights in Ixonos as of the registration of the shares in the Finnish Trade Register. Ixonos now has a total of 370,549,597 shares and votes.





IXONOS PLC



Board of Directors





For more information, please contact:



Ixonos Plc



CEO Sami Paihonen, tel. +358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@ixonos.com





CFO Kristiina Simola, tel. +358 40 756 3132, kristiina.simola@ixonos.com





Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd



Main media



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629716