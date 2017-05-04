Brøndby, 4 May 2017



PRESS RELEASE



NKT names its state-of-the art cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria NKT has today released the enclosed press release about the new NKT cable-laying vessel was named NKT Victoria at a ceremony at the power cable plant in Karlskrona, Sweden.



