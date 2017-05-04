ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA Optical Networking Demonstrates Industry-First 32G Fibre Channel Transmission Over 100km

Field Trial Uses Brocade Gen 6 Fibre Channel Technology and ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect

Broomfield, Colorado, USA. May 4, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking (http://www.advaoptical.com/?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170504-36g-fibre-channel) today announced that it has successfully transmitted 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel over 100km in a joint field trial with Brocade. The industry-first demonstration utilized Brocade X6 directors together with the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170504-36g-fibre-channel) platform. The trial shows the capabilities of ADVA Optical Networking's data center interconnect (DCI) technology to interoperate seamlessly with Brocade Gen 6 Fibre Channel products. The joint solution will offer unrivaled value to enterprise customers, addressing the need for higher speeds in the data center and enabling a smooth transition to flash-based storage solutions.

"This successful demonstration is a landmark for enterprises seeking to evolve their storage applications and network architectures. It shows that Brocade technology can deliver the new levels of speed, availability and resiliency required in the cloud and hyperscale era," said Scott Shimomura, senior director, product marketing, Storage Networking, Brocade. "A seismic shift is taking place as organizations of all sizes make the move from legacy storage to all-flash arrays. But a lack of fast, responsive and reliable connectivity can be a serious roadblock. The Brocade Gen 6 Fibre Channel portfolio combined with the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform enables highly reliable, low-latency Fibre Channel storage networks that data centers need to unleash the full value of flash storage."

The pairing of Brocade's newly introduced Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology and the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect offers the highest levels of performance, availability and scalability. The transmission of 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/technology/fibre-channel.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170504-36g-fibre-channel) over 100km represents a critical breakthrough in business continuity and disaster recovery planning. As companies evolve towards the new low-cost, high-performance storage model, they require networks that deliver low-latency, high-capacity bandwidth together with maximum reliability. This demonstration of 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel connectivity shows that networks can now maximize the performance of flash array technology.

"Our demo proves the power of Brocade Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology when combined with our DCI transport solution. Together, we're answering the tremendous growth in data demand and enabling enterprises to maximize the performance of flash-enhanced data storage," commented Uli Schlegel, PLM director, ADVA Optical Networking. "By collaborating closely with Brocade, we've been able to meet customers' mission-critical needs and helped define data center infrastructure for over two decades. Today's DCI applications require phenomenal speed, but they also need new levels of efficiency, flexibility and availability. Built directly with the industry to address all pain points, our FSP 3000 CloudConnect delivers in every key area."

For more information, watch ADVA Optical Networking's latest video on Gen 6 Fibre Channel and its role in storage area networks: https://youtu.be/IV66DS7hGZc

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows.

