Orange Belgium: Orange Belgium offers all of its residential customers 1 GB of mobile data to celebrate its first anniversary

On May 9th it will be exactly one year since the Orange brand was introduced in Belgium. To celebrate this anniversary, all residential customers of Orange Belgium will be able to enjoy an additional 1 GB of mobile data, free of charge, as part of the Orange Thank You loyalty programme.

The objective of introducing the Orange brand in Belgium in May 2016 was to support the company's convergence strategy and the launch of the mobile + Internet + TV offer, henceforth called LOVE. One year after its launch, Orange already has more than 50,000 LOVE customers, which confirms the correctness of its strategy and the effectiveness of its brand.

Loyalty rewarded

To celebrate its first anniversary, Orange is offering 1 GB of mobile data to all of its residential customers (subscriptions, prepaid and ZEN) to thank them for their loyalty. This gift is offered in the framework of the Orange Thank You loyalty programme. To benefit from it, customers must accept the gift in the Orange app or in the customer zone on www.orange.be/surprise (http://www.orange.be/surprise) and www.orange.be/verrassing (http://www.orange.be/verrassing). Orange customers will progressively be informed between May 10th and the end of the month.

Cristina Zanchi, Chief Consumer Officer, reacts: "With Orange Thank You, we regularly express our gratitude to our customers for their loyalty. On the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the Orange brand in Belgium we want to offer them 1 GB of mobile data. This is a gift that matches their needs and allows them to benefit from the quality of the Orange network."

Orange exclusivity

Thanks to its exclusive Orange Thank You program, Orange regularly rewards all its customers for their loyalty with gifts and personalized experiences (cinema tickets, concerts, etc.). So far, over 2 million gifts have been offered.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the main telecommunications operators on the Belgian market, with more than 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent player, we provide mobile telecommunication, internet and television services to private individuals and innovative mobile and fixed services to companies. Our ultra-high performance mobile network has the 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technologies and forms the object of continuous investments. We are also a "Wholesale" operator and offer access to our infrastructures and services to partners.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the main European and African operators of mobile and internet access and one of the world leaders of telecommunication services to companies.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or to follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

