The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 31 May 2017 Redemption Point was 7,282,326 (representing 1.899% of the issued share capital). A single institutional investor represented approximately 85% of the total redemption requests.

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2017 Redemption Point setting out the Redemption Price.

Contact details: