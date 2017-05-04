- Company launches new operations, establishes leadership team in Southern Europe -

CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the expansion of its operations in EMEA with the opening of a new office in Milan, Italy and the appointment of Lina Novetti as regional director, Southern Europe.

Since the 2016 launch of its EMEA operations in Reading, UK, CrowdStrike has experienced rapid, triple-digit growth adding new customers across the region. The company's expanded presence and growing team will support and accelerate the substantial market demand for the CrowdStrike Falcon® endpoint protection platform, threat intelligence, and response services.

CrowdStrike appointed Lina Novetti as regional director, Southern Europe, to strengthen the company's foothold in the region and rapidly drive new growth opportunities. Ms. Novetti joins CrowdStrike from Veritas Technologies where she led sales for emerging regions and managed the operational separation from Symantec.

"The security market has changed and I'm excited to work with the company leading the charge and setting the new standard for endpoint protection. CrowdStrike's incredible global growth demonstrates that the market is ready for a cloud-based approach to endpoint security that is far more effective and efficient in stopping breaches. Southern Europe is a strategic growth market for CrowdStrike and I'm looking forward to driving continued momentum in the region," said Lina Novetti, regional director, Southern Europe at CrowdStrike.

Along with a new office and a local team, CrowdStrike is actively expanding its partner and channel ecosystem across Southern Europe to support its go-to-market strategy and service a rapidly growing customer base.

CrowdStrike Falcon is the first and only platform that unifies next-generation antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and a 24/7 threat hunting service all delivered via a single lightweight agent. The company is meeting spiking demand for its unique cloud-native solution as more and more organizations are looking to replace their AV or augment it with advanced endpoint detection and response capability.

About CrowdStrike®

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered, next-generation endpoint protection. CrowdStrike has revolutionized endpoint protection by being the first and only company to unify next-generation antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and a 24/7 managed hunting service all delivered via a single lightweight agent. The CrowdStrike Falcon™ platform, certified to replace legacy AV, has reinvented how endpoint security is delivered with its industry-leading, cloud-native architecture. CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attacks, using sophisticated signatureless artificial intelligence/machine learning and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real-time. Core to its innovative approach is the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™ which analyzes and correlates over 34 billion events per day from millions of sensors deployed across 176 countries, uniquely providing crowdsourced protection for the entire customer community.

Many of the world's largest organizations put their trust in CrowdStrike, including three of the 10 largest global companies by revenue, five of the 10 largest financial institutions, three of the top 10 healthcare providers, and three of the top 10 energy companies.

We Stop Breaches. Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

2017 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike®, CrowdStrike Falcon®, CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent™, Falcon Prevent™, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight™, Falcon Insight™, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover™, Falcon Discover™, CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence™, Falcon Intelligence™, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS™, Falcon DNS™, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch™, and Falcon OverWatch™ are the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005391/en/

Contacts:

CrowdStrike

Ilina Dimitrova, 202-340-0517

ilina.dimitrova@crowdstrike.com