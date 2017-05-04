SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88, (the "Company") records two back-to-back record months. Combined sales for February and March 2017 exceeded $2.8 million dollars.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 29,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

"After posting a record February with $1.3 million, we continued to see the results of our East Coast expansion with $1.5 million sales in March. It seems that the sales momentum is exceeding our expectations. With the opening of the Virginia Co-packer this month and the addition of new salespersons across the country, we expect to see the trend continue right through the summer months. Our sales and management teams are working extremely hard to support this substantial growth. It was a great way to end our fiscal year and we are confident our new year, which began on April 1st, will see many new record sales months for the company," states Richard Wright, CEO and President of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state of the art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. Visit us at: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88's premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, it seems that the momentum is just beginning and we should see the trend continue right through the summer months; we are confident our new year which began April 1st will see many new record sales months for the company; combined sales for February and March 2017 exceeded $2.8 million dollars; a record February with $1.3 million; March with over $1.5 million in sales. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

