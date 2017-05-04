

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nine months in March, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said Thursday.



Retail sales grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in March, faster than February's 0.9 percent increase and the expected 3.4 percent.



This was the biggest growth since June 2016, when sales advanced 5.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth improved to 3.6 percent in March from 0.8 percent a month ago.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased 3.8 percent and non-food product sales climbed 8.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel grew 2.3 percent.



In the first quarter, retail sales increased by 3.4 percent from the same period of previous year.



