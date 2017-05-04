With major increases in availability of solar energy worldwide, financing models continue to gain in importance. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, and the Intersolar Europe Conference are therefore taking on this topic on 30 May to 2 June 2017.

The worldwide distribution and availability of the photovoltaic (PV) market is booming: according to the latest "Global Solar Demand Monitor" of GTM Research, analysts expect the demand in PV to be 85.4 giga watts this year. Thus, the PV market will have doubled since 2014. To continue this expansion in distribution and availability of solar energy, new financing models will be essential. PV is characterized by technology, which enables low operating costs, but, at the same time, implementation costs are relatively high.

From production directly to market

Merchant-PV power plants play an increasingly important role here: the produced PV electricity will be directly offered in the energy market. Important to note here: this energy must not be more expensive than conventional electricity in order to remain competitive.

Finance solar projects with eco-loans

Eco-loans are another lucrative opportunity through which solar projects are financed. The issuance of these bonds increased in 2016 by 120 percent to $93.4 billion. The ratings agency Moody's even predicts an increase to $206 billion in 2017. A more promising alternative is crowd funding through which investors become co-owners.

These and other financing models are presented at Intersolar Europe as well as Intersolar Europe Conference.

