

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (CCE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled Euro152 million, or Euro0.31 per share. This was higher than Euro132 million, or Euro0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn Euro0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to Euro2.38 billion. This was down from Euro2.39 billion last year.



Coca-Cola European Partners Plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): Euro152 Mln. vs. Euro132 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -EPS (Q1): Euro0.31 vs. Euro0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Analysts Estimate: Euro0.32 -Revenue (Q1): Euro2.38 Bln vs. Euro2.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX