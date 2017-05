WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Thursday announced a narrower net loss for the first quarter of $20.161 million from $26.947 million a year ago. On a per share basis, loss was $0.02, narrower than $0.03 a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 13 percent to $21.481 billion from $18.749 billion in the previous year.



