

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) reported that its operating profit for the first-quarter totalled 219 million euros, up 108.5 percent versus prior year driven by the inclusion of Germany, Iberia and Iceland. Comparable operating profit was 228 million euros, up 11.0 percent on a comparable basis, or up 15.0 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis.



CCEP reported first-quarter 2017 earnings per share of 0.30 euros or 0.31 euros on a comparable basis. Currency translation had a negative impact of approximately 0.01 euros on first-quarter comparable earnings per share.



First-quarter 2017 reported revenue totalled 2.4 billion euros, up 73.0 percent, driven by the inclusion of Germany, Iberia and Iceland versus prior year. Comparable revenue was down 0.5 percent, or up 1.5 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Revenue per unit case was up 2.5 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis driven by promotional timing, price increases, and favourable mix.



For 2017, CCEP affirmed prior guidance, including expectations of modest low single-digit revenue growth, with operating profit and diluted earnings per share growth to be up high single-digits. Excluding synergies, CCEP expects core operating profit growth to modestly exceed revenue growth. Each of these growth figures are on a comparable and fx-neutral basis when compared to the 2016 comparable results. At recent rates, currency translation would reduce 2017 full-year diluted earnings per share by approximately 1.0 percent.



CCEP said it remains on track to achieve pre-tax run-rate savings of 315 million euros to 340 million euros through synergies by mid-2019. Further, CCEP expects to exit 2017 with run-rate savings of approximately one-half of the target. Restructuring cash costs to achieve these synergies are expected to be approximately 2 1/4 times expected savings and includes cash costs associated with pre-transaction close accruals. Given these factors, currency exchange rates, and our outlook for 2017, CCEP expects year-end net debt to EBITDA for 2017 to be under 3 times.



The CCEP Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of €0.21 per share. The dividend is payable 5 June 2017 to those shareholders of record on 22 May 2017. The Company is pursuing arrangements to pay the dividend in euros to shares held within Euroclear Netherlands.



