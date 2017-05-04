Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank repays $638million Eurobond issue 04-May-2017 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS-RELEASE* *Halyk Bank repays $638million Eurobond issue* 4 May 2017 Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan ('Halyk Bank') (LSE: HSBK) repaid its 10-year 7.25% coupon rate USD 638,029,000 Eurobond issue on 3 May 2017. The issue has been repaid in full, at maturity, out of Halyk Bank's own funds. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chairperson of the Management Board, Halyk Bank, commented: 'Halyk Bank has fully repaid the Eurobond on a designated maturity date out of its own funds. We believe this is yet another clear indication of our strong liquidity position. The Bank did not have to draw additional financing at international or local markets to honour its payment obligations. It is also worth noting that the Eurobond has been a rather expensive financial instrument for Halyk Bank, with a coupon rate of 7.25% per annum. After its repayment the Bank's average cost of funds should decrease, which, in turn, will have a positive effect on profitability of our assets.' *JSC Halyk Bank* is the leading financial services group and the leading retail bank in Kazakhstan with the largest customer base and the broadest branch network. The Bank holds the first place in net income among second tier banks of Kazakhstan. The Bank is developing as a universal financial services group rendering a wide range of services (banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management) to its retail, SME and corporate clients. The Bank also operates in Russia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan. -Ends- *For further information, please contact:* *Halyk Bank* Kasenova Mira +7 727 259 04 30 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4144 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 570117 04-May-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)