New Review of The Impact of Ultra-widefield Retinal Imaging on Practice Efficiency - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

Paul E Tornambe, US Ophthalmic Review, 2017;10(1):27-30 DOI: https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2017.10.01.27

Published recently in the US Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Dr Tornambe discusses the current cost- and resource-constrained healthcare environment in the United States, characterized by declining government reimbursement and increased utilization scrutiny by managed care plans, providers are challenged to continue delivering quality care to more patients while also more effectively managing practice economics. Employing technology to improve practice efficiency is one of the most promising solutions to this dilemma. In this article Dr Tornambe demonstrates that the integration of ultra-widefield (UWF) retinal imaging in his practice has proven cost-effective and allowed thems to increase the number of patient encounters while simultaneously raising the quality of care, and increasing patient satisfaction.

https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2017.10.01.27

Disclosure:Paul E Tornambe is a consultant to Optos. The publication of this article was supported by Optos.

