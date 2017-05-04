Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fueling Serious Competitive Advantages for Sports Media and Social Media Publishers

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As more consumers become dependent on digital and social media methods for finding the most current sports news and information, companies are turning towards automated learning applications to run across social media networks and online digital media platforms to quickly identify marketing activities and consumer behaviors. Social media and news media companies in the markets include: Breaking Data Corp. (TSX-V: BKD.V) (OTC: BKDCD), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC).

Breaking Data Corp.(TSX-V: BKD) (OTC: BKDCD) recently announced that its GiveMeSport web property is experiencing significant traction and growth in a number of key metrics through the first calendar quarter of 2017.GiveMeSport, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next-generation sports media company with thelargest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.Read this and more news for Breaking Data Corp at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/bkd.html

Monthly website visits to Givemesport.com for calendar Q1 2017 compared to calendar Q1 2016 are up by an impressive 72%; from 68,267,136 combined monthly visits for Q1 in 2016 with a monthly average 22,755,712 to 118,092,189 combined monthly visits with a monthly average of 39,364,064 for Q1 in 2017.

"In a traditionally slow quarter for most digital publishers Breaking Data Corp's recent acquisition GiveMeSport has made significant strides and increased its website audience and usage as shown by these key, beneficial metrics," said Nick Thain, CEO. "We are making great gains with our content and engagement strategies."

"We anticipate this growth will translate into greater revenue streams through fiscal 2018 as we deploy our programmatic advertising strategy together with industry leading advertisers and the best and biggest sports leagues in the world," added Mr. Thain.

Breaking Data Corp. also announced this week that is has now finalized its new independent Director appointees with key industry veteran leadership and experience for providing strong industry background and experience set to support the Company's corporate strategy.Most notably - Greg D'Alba: Mr. D'Alba who is currently the Co-founder and CEO of VIDL NEWS LLC, a start-up artificial intelligence news venture focused on real-time personalized news intelligence and reporting. Previously he served as President of Global Partnerships at WME - IMG, a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, operating in more than 30 countries (img.com). In his leadership role, D'Alba oversaw all brand partnerships and managed the company's global sales and marketing strategies. Prior to joining WME - IMGin 2014, Mr. D'Alba was the President and Chief Operating Officer of CNN, overseeing all ad sales, marketing, and business operations for the CNN portfolio of networks worldwide.

In other industry news and developments:

Twitter, Inc.(NYSE: TWTR), the first place to see what's happening, unveiled a robust slate of new premium live streaming content deals across sports, news and entertainment recently at its first-ever Digital Content NewFronts presentation. A dozen new collaborations were announced, bringing hundreds of hours of new exclusive live original programming, live games and events, live syndications, extensions of existing live deals and new always-on live streaming premium content to the platform.

Facebook, Inc.(NASDAQ: FB) after the close yesterday reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. "We had a good start to 2017," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Founder and CEO. "We're continuing to build tools to support a strong global community."Read the full report at:https://finance.yahoo.com/news/facebook-reports-first-quarter-2017-201100628.html

AndSnap Inc.(NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 financial results on nextWednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.Pacific Time (4:30 p.m.Eastern Time). A live webcast will be accessible atinvestor.snap.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

Investopedia is wholly-owned byIAC/InterActiveCorp(NASDAQ: IAC) and operated by IAC Publishing, announced major improvements in audience engagement and direct traffic through its partnership with Sailthru, the leading cross-channel experience management platform for the world's top retail and media companies. The improvements include a 114 percent increase in pageviews from email newsletters and alerts, and an 81 percent increase in site sessions driven by email, year over year.

