

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday, after the Federal Reserve hinted that another rate hike is imminent.



The Fed said recent economic weakness was likely transitory, suggesting they plan to raise interest rates at least two more times in 2017.



'The fundamentals underpinning the continued growth of consumption remain solid,' the Fed said.



Gold dropped $13 to $1235 an ounce, the lowest since mid-March.



Traders are looking ahead to Friday's monthly jobs report.



The Commerce Department's International Trade data for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of deficit of $44.5 billion, slightly wider than $43.6 billion a year ago.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for new claims of 246K, down from 257K a year ago.



