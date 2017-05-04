

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $132.36 million, or $1.46 per share. This was higher than $132.22 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $5.76 billion. This was up from $5.47 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $132.36 Mln. vs. $132.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q1): $5.76 Bln vs. $5.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.975 - $6.375 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX