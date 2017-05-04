Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FSE: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an engineering consultant has been appointed to lead the feasibility study at the Maricunga lithium project (the "Maricunga Lithium Project").

Through an exhaustive evaluation of bids from a number of well-regarded global engineering firms, the Maricunga joint-venture, has selected WorleyParsons to lead the project design and feasibility study. The contract represents a multi-million award which is fully-funded, along with all other development related expenditures through to the end of 2018, which includes the delivery of an updated resource estimate, process engineering and design, environmental permitting, a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and detailed pre-construction engineering. Bearing has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Li3 Energy Inc. ("Li3") and its interest in the Maricunga Lithium Project (the "Li3 Definitive Agreement"). Li3 currently holds a 17.7% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Project.

WorleyParsons is a publicly-listed Australian-based engineering firm (ASX: WOR) with a market capitalization of A$2.8 billion dollars. The company has extensive experience in Latin America with a number of lithium projects, including the expansion of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile production from the Salar de Atacama in Chile from 28,000 tons to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per annum. SQM is the world-leading producer and service provider in three main business areas - specialty plant nutrition, iodine and lithium - where it currently holds approximately one third of the worldwide market share. WorleyParsons also worked on the original feasibility study prepared by Lithium Americas for their Cauchari project in Argentina.

Jeremy Poirier, President and Chief Executive officer of the Company, commented: "With the milestone award of the lead project engineering firm, the project remains on-track to deliver an updated resource estimate by mid-year 2017 and a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in early 2018."

About Bearing Resources Ltd.

Bearing is an exploration and development company. The Li3 Definitive Agreement will enable it to acquire an interest in the Maricunga Lithium Project located in Chile, which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Li3 Definitive Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Lithium Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date.

