Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - Molori Energy Inc. (TSXV: MOL) (OTCQB: MOLOF) ("Molori" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and National Instrument 51-101 reserve report ("NI 51-101") update.

Molori currently owns a 25 percent working interest in certain leases located in the bifurcated Texas panhandle owned by Texas-based independent oil and gas producer Ponderosa Energy, LLC ("Ponderosa"). This latest NI 51-101 covers 77 of the leases in which Molori holds a working interest.

In summary, the initial projected average production was 40 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD")* in June 2016, when Molori made its first investment into Ponderosa. For the month of March 2017, production averaged 412 BOEPD, a ten-fold increase in daily average production. This production increase is due primarily to an aggressive work-over campaign to return non-producing wells to production, while keeping Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE") below USD$15 per barrel due to tight cost controls.

Further, the initial NI 51-101 report dated April 01, 2016, resulted in USD$5.15 million of 1P (Total Proven Reserves) consisting of US$1.25 million PDP (Proved Developed Producing) and USD$2.89 million PDNP (Proved Developed non-Producing). The new updated NI 51- 101 report dated May 03, 2017, effective April 01, 2017 and prepared by Amiel David, Ph.D of PeTech Enterprises Inc, has resulted in US$30.1 million 1P (Total Proven Reserves), including USD$21.9 million in PDP and USD$8.2 million in PDNP.

The NI 51-101 was prepared in accordance with standards set out in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook"), prepared jointly by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) and the Canadian Institute of Mining. Metallurgy & Petroleum (Petroleum Society).

Joel Dumaresq, CEO of Molori commented, "the latest reserve report is further validation of Molori's strategy of acquiring non-producing oil wells, cost-effectively re-working those wells, and bringing them back into production. In the past 10 months, our partners at Ponderosa have increased gross PDP ("Proved Developed Producing") values from USD $1.3 million to over $21.9 million at the end of March. Molori is committed to expanding upon this core business strategy while at the same time assembling additional prospective acreage".

Proved Reserves Discounted Cash Flow Million $ - 100% Apr-17 PDP $ 21,900 (Proved Developed Producing) PDNP $ 8,186 (Produced Developed Not Producing) PV-10 (1P) $ 30,086 (Total Proven)

-All numbers are in USD

-Molori interest is 25%

* Per BOE amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 MCF) of natural gas to one barrel (1 bbl) of crude oil. The BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of natural gas as compared to oil is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 1:6, utilizing a conversion on a 1:6 basis may be misleading as an indication of value. The ratio of gas to oil was 70% gas and 30% oil in June 2016 and 40% gas and 60% oil in April 2017.

About Molori

Molori Energy Inc. is an oil and gas production company with current operations in the Texas Panhandle West Field. This giant field was discovered in 1910 and expanded three years later to create one of the US largest gas fields. The experienced management team at Molori is aggressively acquiring select properties which provide immediate cash flow and development opportunities, now and in the years ahead. Molori is seizing the opportunity, in the current oil & gas environment, to assemble oil and gas production in nearby and politically safe jurisdictions.

