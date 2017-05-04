

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures extended recent losses Thursday, after a smaller than expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles.



A global supply glut has worsened as soaring U.S. production offsets an historical deal between OPEC and Russia to limit their output.



That deal will likely be extended into the second half of the year, but analysts doubt it will have its intended effect of re-balancing the oil markets.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 54 cents at $47.28 a barrel.



The Commerce Department's International Trade data for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of deficit of $44.5 billion, slightly wider than $43.6 billion a year ago.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for new claims of 246K, down from 257K a year ago.



