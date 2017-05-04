Niche Drug & Alcohol Testing Labs and Diagnostic Compliance Companies Adapt to Changing Legal Landscape

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The diagnostics testing business, including drug and alcohol testing needs are fueling innovation in the industry resulting in high-sensitivity rapid testing applications and reporting. Compliance and Diagnostic Companies with recent developments in the industry include: Encompass Compliance Corp. (OTC: ENCC), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), Alere Inc. (NYSE: ALR), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH).

Encompass Compliance Corp. (OTC: ENCC) has been selected by one of the largest drug testing laboratories (Labs) to provide real time industry updates and Risk Shield Services to their respective customers.The official announcement will be made at DATIAMay 16-18th.Read this and more news for Encompass Compliance at:http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/encc.html.

This Lab provides products and services to over 200,000 companies.It is important to both the Lab and their customers that state specific compliance services are provided to keep up with the rapidly changing legal landscape. Millions of employers use lab based drug testing for THC, alcohol, cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, opiates, benzodiazepines, propoxyphene, PCP, oxycodone, morphine, ecstasy, methadone, buprenorphine, barbiturates, to provide drug free workplaces."Our offerings allow employers to properly follow state laws as they change and utilize our Risk Shield Service to update and maintain their compliance programs, for drug and alcohol testing in the workplace," says Encompass CEO Richard Sharp.

Encompass Compliance Corp. is the most comprehensive provider of workplace drug and alcohol testing compliance services, with over 30 years of experience. We are dedicated to providing employers with the tools necessary to mitigate regulatory and compliance risk. Our solutions provide organizations with up to date policies, a comprehensive resource center and real-time monitoring for drugand alcohol testing orders.

In other industry news and developments:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and PeaceHealth, a mission-based not-for-profit healthcare system, this week announced that they have completed a previously announced two-part agreement designed to enhance the delivery of innovative, convenient and high-value diagnostic information services to communities in Oregon, Washington and Alaska.This includes the acquisition by Quest Diagnostics of the outreach laboratory services of PeaceHealth Laboratories serving physicians and patients in Washington and Oregon. Quest also now begins to manage 11 laboratories serving PeaceHealth's medical centers in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

LabCorp®(NYSE: LH) yesterday announced a significant enhancement to its proprietary VistaSeqSM Hereditary Cancer portfolio, with ten new test panels focusing on the risk of specific hereditary cancer syndromes. The number of cancer genes that can be assessed has also increased to 59 to reflect advances in the understanding of cancer genetics since the panel was first introduced in August 2015. The VistaSeq Hereditary Cancer Panel detects inherited genetic mutations across multiple genes, which have been associated with an increased risk of developing hereditary cancers. The tests are available from LabCorp and its Integrated Genetics and Integrated Oncology specialty laboratories.

Alere Inc. (NYSE: ALR), a global leader in rapid diagnostics, recently announced the launch of its Alere' Malaria Ag P.f, a major technological breakthrough in high-sensitivity rapid testing versus currently available malaria RDTs (rapid diagnostic tests).The Alere Malaria Ag P.f offers a greater than tenfold improvement in the detection of histidine rich protein II (HRP-II) antigen of Plasmodium falciparum, which will enable better identification of individuals with very low parasitemia, many of whom may be without evident symptoms of malaria infection.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (collectively, 'Lantheus'), and GE Healthcare (GE), recently announced the signing of a definitive license agreement (the 'definitive agreement') for the continued Phase III development and worldwide commercialization of flurpiridaz F 18, an investigational positron emission tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) agent that may improve the diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD), the most common form of heart disease. The definitive agreement follows the signing of a term sheet previously announced in late February 2017.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated two thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Encompass Compliance Corp. by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

E-mail:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

