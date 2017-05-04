Sales in Multi-Billion Dollar Mobile Gaming Industry Continue to Rise Along With Development of Newest Games and Products

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leaders in the hyper-competitive and lucrative mobile gaming market are staying ahead of the curve through new product development implementation across various platforms and social media sites. Revenues in the growing mobile and social gaming side of the business continues to trend upward for companies such as: Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

Tapinator, Inc.(OTC: TAPM), a developer and publisher of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms, is pleased to announce the launch of three new social casino and card game properties within the leading mobile app stores:

Solitaire Dashon iOS, Google Play, and Amazon

Deuces Wild Classicon iOS, Google Play, and Amazon

Double Double Bonus Poker Classicon iOS, Google Play and Amazon

"We have made tremendous progress on our social casino initiatives and now have six 'best-in-class' card game products within the leading mobile app stores," said Tapinator CEO, Ilya Nikolayev. "We are seeing strong engagement, retention, and monetization from these products. We are also proud of our 4.5 out of 5.0 star average review score across all six games. Our new Solitaire and Video Poker titles, all launched in 2017, join our pre-existing Video Poker and Blackjack games to comprise what is now a portfolio of six classic and re-imagined casino and card games. These games cater to players around the world seeking the thrill of Las Vegas, but at a fraction of the cost, and from the comfort of their mobile devices." Read about each gaming app along with more Tapinator news at:http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/tapm.html

"We look forward to continuing to add content, features and new games to our social casino and card games portfolio. Last month's announcement of the $825 million sale of the DoubleDown Interactive studio byInternational Game Technology(NYSE: IGT) to South Korea's DoubleU Games, demonstrates the massive opportunity for value creation in this still very young social casino industry," said Mr. Nikolayev.

In addition to providing this social casino business update, the Company would also like to alert current and prospective investors that Tapinator and its CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, were recently featured prominently in profiles conducted by both Forbes and Huffington Post. Copies of these interviews may be found below.

Tapinator Forbes Interview:Tapinator: The Mobile Gaming Startup Building Your Favorite Franchises - Forbes, March 30, 2017

Tapinator Huffington Post Interview:Tapinator CEO on the Future of Mobile Gaming - Huffington Post, April 25, 2017

In other Gaming news and financial reporting in the market:

Glu Mobile Inc.(NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, after the close yesterday announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017. In addition, the company provided its initial outlook for its financial performance in the second quarter and an updated outlook for the full year 2017. Nick Earl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Glu is off to a terrific start in 2017. Our better than expected bookings performance in the first quarter was driven by the continued strength of Design Home and the impact from optimization efforts made in our growth and evergreen titles. This strong first quarter financial performance gives us the confidence to significantly raise our bookings outlook for the year. We are focused on becoming a more stable and profitable growth company over time, while continuing to make smart investments in titles that we believe have the potential to become blockbuster hits."

Zynga Inc.(NASDAQ: ZNGA) will report its first quarter 2017 financial results today,Thursday, May 4, 2017, at approximately1:00 p.m.Pacific Time (4:00 p.m.Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management's Q1 2017 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga's first quarter results and second quarter financial guidance, to its website athttp://investor.zynga.com. Zynga management will also host a live Q&A session at2:30 p.m.Pacific Time (5:30 p.m.Eastern Time) onThursday, May 4, to discuss Zynga's first quarter 2017 performance. Questions may be asked on the call, and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, after the close of market on nextTuesday, May 9, 2017. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.Tuesday, May 9, 2017-2:00 pmPacific Time (5:00 pm. Eastern Time) - Dial-in numbers: Domestic: (844) 215-4106; International: (918) 534-8313 - Passcode: EA - Webcast:http://ir.ea.com

