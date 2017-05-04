World Angel Investor Conference Made an Invitation to the Global in Beijing

BEIJING, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference of World Angel Investor Conference 2017 sponsored by China Angel Investor College was successfully held at the headquarter of the institution April 21, 2017. Mr. An Xiaoyu, the founder of China Angel Investor College, chairman of the board and chairman of World Angel Investor Conference made an invitation to the global for witnessing the world's top event on global angel investment communityon July 7, 2017.

Taking "Angel investors, let the world create the future together " as the theme, the press conference aims to call on angel investors world wide to work together to promote the development of global angel investment industry. Present at the conference were Mr. An Xiaoyu, the founder of China Angel Investor College, chairman of the board and chairman of World Angel Investor Conference, Mr. Liu Jubo, the secretary general of Chinese IT leadership Summit and co-founder of China Angel Investor College, Mr. Liu Meng, the honorary chairman of World Angel Investor Conference, founder of Yangtze River International Chamber of Commerce and president of Peking University Alumni Association of Hubei Province, Ms. Qian Huigao, the partner and senior vice president of China Venture Investment Co. Ltd, and Mr. Zhang Xuncheng, the co-founder of China Angel Investor College and secretary general of World Angel Investor Conference. The press conference was hosted by Mr. Zhang Xuncheng.

China Angel Investor College fixed "World Angel Day" on July 7th because seven is the most popular number in the world. Seven has been considered as an incredibly lucky number and it means innovation, transformation, subversiveness and future. Since a week is made up of seven days, it represents the periodicity of the law of nature.

Mr. An Xiaoyu, the founder of China Angel Investor College, chairman of the board and chairman of World Angel Investor Conference addressed the press conference. He said that the mission of China Angel Investor College was to cultivate qualified angel investors and its great vision was to cultivate 60 thousand qualified angel investors in the next 20 years so that half of angel investors was from China Angel Investor College in the future. China Angel Investor College plans to help100 entrepreneurs and create 1000 employment opportunities in 10 years.

More information about China Angel Investor College: www.zgts.com

TEL: 400-660-7177

