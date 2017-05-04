ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Based on its recent analysis of the HR management solutions market, Frost & Sullivan, a leading global research and consulting firm, has honored ADP® as the 2016 North American HR Management Solutions Company of the Year.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted ADP's strength in helping companies of all sizes in the United States and worldwide efficiently address day-to-day human capital management (HCM) functions including payroll, benefits administration, talent management, and time and attendance. The firm also recognized ADP's ability to provide employers with unified and actionable data, and help them comply with complex laws and regulations worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan noted that ADP's talent applications help executives quickly identify, recruit, onboard, develop, manage and retain top talent across demographics and geographies.

Other highlights, according to Frost & Sullivan, include ADP's wide range of outsourced HR services that help companies work faster, smarter, and stay ahead of task-based and strategic HR initiatives. ADP was also cited for its expanding support of global enterprises (in more than 110 countries to date).

"ADP has long been one of the largest companies in the HR field and its commanding presence has been bearing fruit," said Brendan Read, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "ADP has underlined its dedication to assessing and serving its clients' needs by soliciting their feedback to develop and deliver innovative, new solutions. It has also made significant strides in helping its solutions be user-friendly by building around familiar apps and eCommerce shopping experiences. ADP's moves and solutions are timely in the face of economic and employment growth, competitive markets and productivity pressures that require employers to take innovative steps to maximize the value from their human resources."

ADP expressed pride in the findings.

"We're proud to be recognized as the HR Management Solutions Company of the Year and for our ongoing investment in service delivery and technology innovation," said Humair Ghauri, ADP chief product officer. "Our goal is to help meet clients' evolving HR needs by continuing to develop a wide range of scalable HR management solutions that help companies increase operating efficiencies and build better workforces."

The Frost & Sullivan award cited several highlights of ADP's solutions. ADP's offerings include:

ADP® DataCloud, which now offers predictive analytics on the probability of employee turnover. The solution uses ADP's Big Data to help companies accurately identify the likelihood of future voluntary turnover compared with industry turnover probability benchmarks, and pinpoint likely attrition hotspots within organizations.

ADP Vantage HCM®, an HR solution for large enterprises which provides HR, talent, benefits, recruiting, payroll and workforce management capabilities.

ADP Workforce Now® and RUN Powered by ADP®. Workforce Now helps midsized companies manage HR processes, talent, time and attendance, benefits and payroll, while RUN automates payroll processing, provides hiring and HR services, and enables compliance for small businesses.

ADP TotalSource®, which provides businesses with an all-in strategic and administrative HR partnership. It's a Professional Employer Organization that provides customized talent, risk, and benefits guidance through a combination of dedicated ADP experts and technology.

ADP® GlobalView® HCM, which helps provide global organizations with a comprehensive view of workforce trends, aids consistent talent management across borders, and helps ensure compliance with local laws and regulations.

ADP® Mobile Solutions, which enables employees and managers anytime, anywhere access to HR information. The ADP app currently has about 11 million users to date, using the application in more than 25 languages.





A custom report on Frost & Sullivan's 2016 HR Management Solutions Company of the Year is available here.

