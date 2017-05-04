MENLO PARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, today announced that presentations about hypercortisolism and mifepristone's role in treating that disorder will be presented at the 26th Annual Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) being held at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

"There is growing awareness that even less severe degrees of hypercortisolism are harmful," said Joseph K. Belanoff, M.D., Corcept's Chief Executive Officer. "As a result, physicians are increasingly screening patients whose metabolic and cardiovascular symptoms have not responded to conventional therapy and finding cases of previously undetected Cushing's syndrome."

In addition to viewing the posters described below, AACE attendees may attend "Evolving Paradigms of Hypercortisolism," a product theater talk by Ty Carroll, M.D. Corcept is a sponsor of the talk.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, May 4, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poster #124 Screening of Diabetic Patients Using U500 Insulin Uncovers a High Percentage of Joseph W. Mathews, M.D., FACE Undiagnosed Hypercortisolism James J. Smith, PhD Consistent with Cushing Syndrome ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Friday, May 5, 2017, 12:45 - 1:30pm Product Theater B ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Evolving Paradigms of Hypercortisolism Ty Carroll, M.D. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Friday, May 5, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poster #131 Medical Management of Mild Hypercortisolism and Primary Aldosteronism in a Patient with Sandi-Jo Galati, M.D. ACTH-Independent Macronodular Michele Lamerson, RN, MS, CPNP Hyperplasia Presenting with Resistant Hypertension ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adriana G. Ioachimescu, M.D., PhD, FACE Poster #608 Jonathan G. Ownby, M.D., FACE Improving Glycemic Control with Nicole G. Greyshock, M.D., FACE Mifepristone Thomas C. Jones, M.D., FACE in Cushing Syndrome Patients May Lead Gary S. Wand, M.D., PhD, FACE to Significant Weight-loss James J. Smith, PhD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poster #725 Successful Medical Management with Saima Farghani, M.D. Mifepristone in a Patient with Occult Michele Lamerson, RN, MS, CPNP Ectopic Cushing Syndrome ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poster #836 Mifepristone Therapy Significantly Improved Insulin Resistance, Glycemic Control, Jonathan G. Ownby, M.D., FACE and Weight Loss in a Patient with James J. Smith, PhD Cushing Disease Previously Treated with Pasireotide ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poster #839 Mifepristone Reduced U500 Insulin Usage in a Patient with Cushing Kimberley A. Bourne, M.D., FACE Disease and Normalized Concomitant James J. Smith, PhD Fatty Liver Disease and Retinopathy ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol. Korlym®, a first-generation cortisol modulator, is the company's first FDA-approved medication. The company has a portfolio of proprietary compounds that modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. Corcept owns extensive intellectual property covering the use of cortisol modulators, including mifepristone, in the treatment of a wide variety of serious disorders, including Cushing's syndrome. It also holds composition of matter patents covering its selective cortisol modulators.

CONTACT:

Charles Robb

Chief Financial Officer

Corcept Therapeutics

650-688-8783

Email Contact

www.corcept.com



