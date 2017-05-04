NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IGC), an NNW client positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based "combination therapies" for the treatment of pain and other conditions.

The publication is entitled, "Paws Firmly Planted for Growth in Multibillion-Dollar Pet Health Market." It highlights several companies developing innovative therapies to improve the health and wellness of pets.

"In 2016 alone, U.S. consumers spent over $65 billion on pet-related products. According to a 2013 study published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. households own approximately 218 million pets, and pet-related expenses for the average U.S. household amounts to about 1 percent of their total annual spending. Further, the North American Pet Health Insurance Association reports that pet health insurance premiums hit $774 million in the U.S. in 2015, with 1.6 million pets being insured by the end of that year. Clearly, consumers are interested in the health and wellbeing of their pets, and they're showing it with dollars.

"One pioneering company, India Globalization Capital (IGC) is forging new paths in the medical marijuana market by exploring the potential health applications of cannabis in domesticated animals. IGC is engaged in the development of phytocannabinoid-based treatments to address pain and a variety of medical conditions, including marijuana-based therapies to treat seizures in dogs and cats.

"IGC offers a novel therapy using cannabinoid extracts to treat such seizures in pets. The company has applied for a U.S. patent based on this therapy, which can be administered via various delivery technologies and has indications for mammals, including dogs and cats. This therapy has the potential to be useful in humans, as well. IGC anticipates conducting metabolic profiling and commencing trials."

About IGC

In the United States, the company develops cannabis-based therapies. IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings that encompasses the indications of Pain, Seizures, Epilepsy, and Cachexia using phytocannabinoids. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.igcinc.us.

