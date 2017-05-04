MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, today announced its appearance at MER Conference 2017 in Chicago. Taking place May 8-10, MER is a prestigious records management conference that brings together industry leaders and premier solution providers for three days of thought leadership, educational sessions, and networking. ZL's presence will comprise Gold Sponsorship, a solution showcase, and two speaking sessions given by ZL CEO Kon Leong.

In collaboration with founding partner of IMERGE Consulting, Robert Smallwood, Leong's first speaking session will address the effects of the Internet of Things on data privacy, as it concerns RIM, eDiscovery, and information governance professionals. The details are as follows:

Title: Privacy Versus IoT: Can Governance Answer Both?

Speakers: Kon Leong, Robert Smallwood

Time: Tuesday, May 9, 11:15-12:15PM

Location: The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

The second of Leong's speaking sessions will be a solution showcase that provides specific direction for records managers, given the approaching GDPR and changes in the landscape of information privacy:

Title: Finding Privacy by Rediscovering RIM

Speakers: Kon Leong

Time: May 9, 2:45-3:45PM

Location: The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

MER Conference falls during an event season for ZL that includes appearances at the IICE Summit, the Ascent Conference, Data Summit 2017, as well as multiple ARMA chapter meetings. ZL's executive keynote speeches and education sessions at events such as these mark its continued commitment to thought leadership in the information governance, compliance, records management, and eDiscovery spaces.

"In our march towards utilizing more and more data, it's vital that privacy is not left behind," said Leong. "GDPR should serve as a reminder of the preciousness of information, and the fact that even digital actions can have real-world consequences."

Please visit the event webpage for more information on MER Conference 2017, or view ZL's spring calendar for the full event schedule.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies makes Unified Archive® software (ZL UA), a centralized information governance platform that enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for file analysis, eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, and storage management. By providing a singular and comprehensive data management architecture, it also enables business content to be leveraged proactively for analytics and competitive advantage, via ZL Enterprise Analytics' (ZL EA). ZL UA's unique differentiator is its unified architecture, which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as the technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Somerville

PAN Communications

esomerville@pancomm.com

415-544-7231