

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK service sector activity growth accelerated unexpectedly in April on an upturn in new work, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday.



Another report from the Bank of England showed that mortgage approvals declined to a 6-month low in March and lending growth eased indicating a slowdown in consumer spending ahead of the June 8 election.



The Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.8 in April from 55.0 in March. The score was forecast to fall to 54.5.



The score was above the neutral mark of 50.0 for the ninth month in a row. The latest reading revealed the fastest upturn in service sector output since December 2016.



New business growth gained further momentum, with the pace of expansion the strongest so far this year. Respondents suggested that greater business-to-business sales helped to offset subdued discretionary consumer spending.



Higher levels of incoming new work placed additional pressure on operating capacity across the service economy in April. Consequently, backlogs of work accumulated for the second month in a row.



Job creation also picked up to a four-month high, driven by renewed pressures on operating capacity.



A strong pace of input cost inflation persisted in April due to higher utility bills, which contributed to the steepest rise in prices charged by service sector firms since July 2008.



Meanwhile, service providers were confident about their prospects for growth over the year ahead, but the degree of optimism moderated for the third straight month to its weakest since November 2016.



'The upturn in the services PMI rounds off a hat-trick of good news after upside surprises to both the manufacturing and construction PMIs,' Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



'The three surveys collectively point to GDP growing at a rate of 0.6 percent at the start of the second quarter,' Williamson added.



The services PMI implies that quarterly GDP growth will bounce back from the sharp slowdown experienced in the first quarter, Scott Bowman, a UK economist at Capital Economics, said.



And March's household borrowing figures suggest that consumer spending growth won't slow too sharply, he added.



Mortgage approvals decreased to 66,837 in March from 67,936 in February, the bank reported. Economists had forecast approvals to fall to 67,200. This was the lowest since September 2016.



Secured lending rose GBP 3.1 billion versus GBP 3.4 billion increase in February. Annually, lending grew 2.7 percent, the slowest since November 2015.



At the same time, net consumer credit grew GBP 1.6 billion, slightly faster than February's 1.5 billion increase. However, annual growth in consumer credit eased to 10.2 percent from 10.5 percent.



IHS Markit economist Howard Archer said consumers are becoming more cautious as their purchasing power is increasingly diluted by rising inflation and muted earnings growth.



