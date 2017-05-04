sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.05.2017 | 14:31
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

DSIJ Announces 'India's Best Public Sector Undertakings 2016' Winners

PUNE, India, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dalal Street Investment Journal (http://www.DSIJ.in), India's number one investment magazine, announces the winners of the Best Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Awards, 2016.A flagship event, DSIJ PSU Award has been recognising the efforts of the PSUs in India for several years now. It is always a great experience to interact with the foremost business leaders who are shaping the future of India.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454610/PRNE_DSIJ_Logo.jpg )

Indeed, the PSUs are central to the Indian growth story and the economic stability that India aspires for, which cannot be achieved without sound performance on the part of various PSUs. We salute the business leaders managing and shaping strategies for the resource-laden PSUs in India.

We conferred the first PSU Awards in 2009 in recognition of the achievements and contributions made by the PSUs. It has indeed been a proud association since then with the stalwarts of Corporate India who work under the pressures of competitive market environment, while also shouldering the responsibilities that come with being owned by the government.

We follow a ranking methodology for PSUs based on comprehensive financial parameters. We have evaluated data only of Maharatnas, Navratnas and Miniratnas, among CPSEs. Again, these companies are divided into manufacturing and non-manufacturing, depending on their areas of operation.

We ranked and awarded companies under three criteria i.e. Size, Most Efficient and Fastest Growing. These criteria were applied across all Maharatna/ Navratna/ Miniratna and were further split into Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing categories.

The following is a list of the winners of the DSIJ PSU Awards, 2016:

Sr No Category                                  2016 Awardee
    1     Maharatna of the Year
          (Non-Manufacturing)                        ONGC
    2     Most Efficient Maharatna of the year (Non
          Manufacturing)                            Coal India Limited
          Fastest Growing Maharatna of the year
          (Non Manufacturing)
    3     Maharatna of the Year (Manufacturing)     Indian Oil Corporation Limited
    4     Most Efficient Maharatna of the year      Bharat Heavy Electricals
          (Manufacturing)                           Limited
    5     Fastest Growing Maharatna of the year
          (Manufacturing)                           NTPC Ltd
    6     Navratna of the year (Manufacturing)      Bharat Petroleum Corporation
    7     Most Efficient Navratna of the year
          (Manufacturing)                           Bharat electronics ltd
                                                    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    8     Fastest growing Navratna (Manufacturing)  Limited
    9     Navratna of the year (Non-Manufacturing)  Power Finance Corporation
    10    Most Efficient Navratna of the year (Non
          -Manufacturing)                           NMDC
    11    Fastest growing Navratna (Non
          -Manufacturing)                           NBCC
    12    Minratna of the year(Non-Manufacturing)   Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
    13    Most efficient Miniratna of the year(Non-
          Manufacturing)                            Northern Coalfields Limited
    14    Fastest growing Miniratna(Non-
          Manufacturing)                            Ed.CIL (India) Limited
    15    Minratna of the year(Manufacturing)       Mangalore Refinery &
                                                    Petrochemical Limited
    16    Most efficient Miniratna of the
          year(Manufacturing)                       Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited
    17    Fastest growing Miniratna(Manufacturing)  Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited
    18    Best Bank                                 SBI
    19    Best Bank (Higher growth in Advances)     IDBI Bank Ltd
    20    Best Insurer                              Oriental Insurance
    21    Highest Growth in villages electrified in
          FY16                                      REC

Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode says,"It's always a pleasure to get an opportunity to felicitate and bring to light the humongous work The Public Sector Enterprises are doing for the country. We hope these awards further spur these big enterprises to excel."

DSIJ's PSU story in the latest edition will help you understand which sectors contributed to what extent to the overall growth story of India.

ABOUT DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events withoutgetting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

To learn more about the company and services offered please visit: http://www.dsij.in

For more information about India's Best Public Sector Undertakings 2016, please visit http://www.dsij.in/issue-page.aspx

PSU Ranking Methodology - http://www.dsij.in/article-details/articleid/19669/psu-ranking-methodology.aspx


Media Contact:
Mayank Dubey
Sr. Manager - Online Marketing
DSIJ Pvt. Ltd.
+91-20-49072625
mayankd@dsij.in


