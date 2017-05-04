

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's services sector continued the strong growth in April, albeit at a slightly slower pace, survey data from the Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index for services dropped to 60.3 from 61.3 in March. A score above 50 suggests expansion in activity. Thus, the latest reading signaled a good start to the second quarter.



The latest easing in the index was attributed to declines in the sub-indexes for supplier delivery times and employment.



The improvement was broad-based with all sub-components showing gains. The growth in orders signal rising demand in the services sector, the survey said. Employment grew in 23 of the past 24 months, though the pace of increase eased slightly in April. The index for supplier input prices also declined in April.



