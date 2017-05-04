AB Traction: Interim report January - March 2017

Period January - March

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 168 (49), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 148 (45) Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -1 (-1) Financial investments MSEK 24 (7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 11.37 (3.32)

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 179 (168)

The net asset value per share increased by 6.5 (2.3) percent

The return on active listed holdings was 16 percent

The return on other listed holdings was 4 percent

Events during the quarter

Duroc acquired International Fibres Group with payment in newly issued shares in Duroc

Traction acquired 1,825,000 additional shares in Duroc, after which Traction's ownership

falls just short of 10 percent of all shares



Events after the period under review

The change in value of listed holdings since March 31, 2017 amounts to MSEK 207 as of May 3, 2017

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m., CET on May 4, 2017.

Interim Report January-March 2017 (http://hugin.info/86925/R/2101870/796973.pdf)



