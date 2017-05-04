AB Traction: Interim report January - March 2017

Period January - March
- Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 168 (49), distributed as follows:
- Active holdings, listed MSEK 148 (45)
- Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -1 (-1)
- Financial investments MSEK 24 (7)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 11.37 (3.32)
- The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 179 (168)
- The net asset value per share increased by 6.5 (2.3) percent
- The return on active listed holdings was 16 percent
- The return on other listed holdings was 4 percent
Events during the quarter
- Duroc acquired International Fibres Group with payment in newly issued shares in Duroc
- Traction acquired 1,825,000 additional shares in Duroc, after which Traction's ownership
falls just short of 10 percent of all shares
Events after the period under review
- The change in value of listed holdings since March 31, 2017 amounts to MSEK 207 as of May 3, 2017
For additional information, please contact:
Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00
This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m., CET on May 4, 2017.
