

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada trade data for March at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The trade deficit is seen widening to C$1 billion from C$0.97 billion in February.



The loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While the loonie dropped against the yen, euro and the greenback, it held steady against the aussie.



The loonie was worth 1.3744 against the greenback, 82.14 against the yen, 1.0158 against the aussie and 1.5014 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



