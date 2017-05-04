Get Your Ship Together With Rovio's Battle Bay

ESPOO, Finland, May 04,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rovio, the creator of the famous Angry Birds, is thrilled to present a new real-time five versus five (5vs5) multiplayer game - available now on iOS and Android worldwide. Developed internally by Rovio, Battle Bay is the latest gem in Rovio's stellar games portfolio.

The seas have risen, and the characters of Battle Bay are fighting for survival. Players must assemble in teams of five to challenge opposing teams in a last-boat-floating, real-time multiplayer showdown. With the opportunity to customize ships and train their crew, players can make their ship their own, while chatting with other team members using an in-game communication system.

Battle Bay marks a lot of firsts for Rovio, being its first real-time competitive multiplayer game, its first game entirely in 3D third person perspective, and the first time showing the Battle Bay IP with its beautiful world and mysterious characters.

"We are excited to announce Battle Bay, Rovio's brand-new IP, that is a result of years of efforts from our fantastic team," noted Wilhelm Taht, Executive Vice President of Games at Rovio Entertainment. "We are proud to offer this level of multiplayer, action packed gaming experience to a wide range of gamers globally," Taht continues.

Tuomo Lehtinen, Product Lead for Battle Bay adds "With Battle Bay we really wanted to build something completely new and different from the games Rovio is typically known for. It was important to build a fresh and unique experience with enough depth to be played for years. "

Battle Bay sails into app stores worldwide today, May 4th. Download the game for free here.

Note to editors:

• Real-time multiplayer in the palm of your hand

• Form guilds and battle real players in 5vs5 team based battles

• Fleet up with a friend and destroy the enemy

• Five unique ship classes and ten crew members to fit different play styles

• Over 30 different items for players to collect, upgrade and master

• Acquire new weapons and items for ship upgrades

• Chat with your friends and guild mates to plan winning strategies

