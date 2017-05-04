

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) were gaining around 3 percent in the mid-morning trading in London after the energy giant reported Thursday significantly higher earnings in its first quarter. Revenues surged with increased production and higher oil price.



Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said, 'The first quarter 2017 was a strong quarter for Shell. Cash flow from operating activities of $9.5 billion and free cash flow of $5.2 billion enabled us to reduce debt, and cover our cash dividend for the third consecutive quarter. We saw notable improvements in Upstream and Chemicals, which benefited from improved operational performance and better market conditions.'



For the first quarter, income attributable to shareholders climbed to $3.54 billion from last year's $484 million. Basic earnings per share were $0.43, higher than $0.07 last year.



CCS earnings attributable to shareholders surged to $3.38 billion from $814 million a year ago. Basic CCS earnings per share grew to $0.41 from $0.11 last year.



CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $3.75 billion or $0.46 per share, compared to $1.55 billion or $0.22 per share a year ago.



The company noted that CCS earnings excluding items increased by $2.2 billion, mainly driven by higher contributions from Upstream and Chemicals, partly offset by higher net interest expense.



In the quarter, upstream segment loss narrowed significantly to $530 million from last year's loss of $1.35 billion. Integrated gas earnings surged 101 percent to $1.82 billion. Downstream segment earnings grew 52 percent to $2.58 billion.



Total revenue and other income was $73.31 billion, significantly higher than last year's $49.73 billion. Revenue grew to $71.80 billion from $48.55 billion a year ago.



Total production available for sale was 3.75 million boe/d, 2 percent higher than 3.66 million boe/d last year.



Global liquids realised price climbed 64 percent to $48.36 from $29.49 last year. Global natural gas realised price grew 10 percent to $4.29 from $3.89 a year ago.



Going ahead for the second quarter, the company expects Integrated Gas production volumes to be impacted by a reduction of some 25 thousand boe/d mainly associated with the impact of restoring production at Pearl GTL, partly offset by the start-up of Gorgon.



Upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 45 thousand boe/d associated with completed divestments, and by some 50 thousand boe/d associated with the impact of lower production at NAM in the Netherlands. Earnings are expected to be positively impacted by some 55 thousand boe/d associated with lower levels of maintenance.



Separately, Shell said its Board announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year.



In London, Shell shares were trading at 2,077.50 pence, up 2.95 percent.



