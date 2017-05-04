

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $8.65 million, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $6.03 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 78.2% to $36.63 million. This was up from $20.56 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $8.65 Mln. vs. $6.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.6% -Revenue (Q1): $36.63 Mln vs. $20.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 78.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.58 - $3.94. Full year revenue guidance: $181 - $190 Mln



